Johnny Juzang News: Productive from deep in loss Monday

Juzang logged 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Monday's 144-107 loss to the Clippers.

Juzang led Utah in three-pointers made while logging 20-plus minutes for the seventh time in the 2024-25 campaign. The two-way guard has provided a valuable spark off the bench for the Jazz this season, and in his last five outings, he has averaged 11.0 points while shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 46.9 percent from beyond the arc across 22.0 minutes per contest.