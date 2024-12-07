Johnny Juzang News: Productive off bench Friday

Juzang produced 22 points (8-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt) and two rebounds in 26 minutes during Friday's 141-99 win over Portland.

The Jazz secured one of their biggest wins in recent memory, and the nature of the contest allowed some of the bench players to get extra minutes in the second half. Juzang, a former UCLA standout, recorded his best scoring output of the campaign and also extended his streak of games with double-digit points to three contests. While the third-year guard is having his most productive stretch of the season, his fantasy value shouldn't be very high, as he's strictly a bench option who rarely logs more than 20 minutes per appearance.