Johnny Juzang News: Scores 12 points off bench

Juzang registered 12 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal over 16 minutes during Thursday's 123-100 loss to the Bucks.

Over his last three appearances, Juzang has averaged 12.3 points and 1.0 steals over 20.3 minutes per game. The Jazz got Jordan Clarkson (heel), Lauri Markkanen (back) and Isaiah Collier (hamstring) back Thursday, but Juzang remained in the rotation and played well, which bodes well for his role moving forward.