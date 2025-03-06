Johnny Juzang News: Scores season-high 27 points

Juzang finished Wednesday's 125-122 loss to the Wizards with 27 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 30 minutes.

The Jazz were without most of their regular starters in this contest, something that has been a trend over the last few games, and Juzang continues to take advantage of the opportunity -- this time, he delivered his best scoring output of the 2024-25 campaign. Juzang is averaging 10.2 points, 4.1 boards and 1.2 assists per game in his previous 10 starts this season.