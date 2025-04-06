Johnny Juzang News: Sinks five triples in loss

Juzang chipped in 15 points (5-12 FG, 5-11 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 147-134 loss to the Hawks.

The sharpshooter made his third start in the club's last four games due to Walker Kessler (concussion) being sidelined. Juzang tied the game-high mark in steals and was one of five Jazz players to log at least 15 points in the high-scoring affair. The 24-year-old has scored double-digit points in eight of his last 10 outings, averaging 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 three-pointers and 1.6 assists across 23.5 minutes per contest in that span.