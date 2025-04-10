Johnny Juzang News: Stuffs stat sheet in OT win

Juzang provided 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 133-126 overtime win over Portland.

Even though Kyle Filipowski turned heads with his play and carried the Jazz to victory, Juzang was among the top performers of the team as well due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court. Juzang has scored in double digits in nine of Utah's last 10 games, averaging 12.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game in that stretch.