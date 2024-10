Juzang (thumb) is available to play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Ben Anderson of KSL News Salt Lake City reports.

Juzang is expected to make his 2024-25 debut after missing the club's first three regular-season outings due to a sprained right thumb. The 23-year-old impressed during the preseason, and he should play a role off the bench behind Jordan Clarkson with Isaiah Collier (hamstring) out.