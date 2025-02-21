Joirdon Nicholas News: Game-high six turnovers in loss
Nicholas tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 14 minutes during Thursday's 123-112 G League loss to the Rip City Remix.
Although Nicholas submitted his third double-digit scoring output in the past four games, he turned the ball over a game-high six times Thursday. Across his last 10 G League appearances (five starts), the 25-year-old averages 7.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.4 blocks in 14.4 minutes while shooting 49.1 percent from the field.
Joirdon Nicholas
Free Agent
