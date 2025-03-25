Joirdon Nicholas News: Team-high 12 rebounds off bench
Nicholas recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Even though he came off the bench, Nicholas led the team in rebounding Monday while tallying a double-double. Over six games since joining the South Bay Lakers during the G League regular season, Nicholas has averaged an efficient 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 12.4 minutes while shooting 48.8 percent from the floor.
Joirdon Nicholas
Free Agent
