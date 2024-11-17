Fantasy Basketball
Joirdon Nicholas News: Turns in efficient scoring day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 17, 2024

Nicholas accrued 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 16 minutes during Sunday's 112-90 win over the G League Delaware Blue Coats.

Nicholas enjoyed his best scoring performance of the young season by knocking down 77.8 percent of his tries from the field. The Skyhawks have been hesitant to utilize the 25-year-old much this year (15.7 minutes over three appearances), but Sunday's showing will certainly help his case for more chances.

