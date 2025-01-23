Jon Elmore News: Bounces back in G League
Elmore tallied 14 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 112-99 win over South Bay.
Elmore nailed a team-high four three-pointers Wednesday, notching an efficient 14 points in the process. It was a much-needed bounce-back performance for the 29-year-old sharpshooter, who had failed to reach double-digit scoring figures in each of his prior five appearances for the G League Kings.
Jon Elmore
Free Agent
