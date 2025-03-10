Jon Elmore News: Busy night at charity stripe Sunday

Elmore logged 25 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Sunday's 126-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

It was a busy night at the charity stripe for Elmore, who led the team with eight dimes and registered his highest scoring output of the G League regular season. The bulk of the former Marshall standout's 26 outings have come from the first unit, where Elmore has averaged 14.9 points, 4.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 31.0 minutes while shooting 40.2 percent from deep through 16 appearances in the first unit.