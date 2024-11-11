Jon Elmore News: Dishes out seven assists

Elmore had three points (1-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and three blocks in 27 minutes during Monday's 108-100 win over the G League Stockton Kings.

The volume was there, but Elmore failed to get his shot working during Monday's game. However, he made up for it by stuffing the stat sheet and leading the team in assists. Elmore also supplied unexpected production on the defensive end by swatting away a game-high three blocks.