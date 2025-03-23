Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jon Elmore headshot

Jon Elmore News: Dishes out seven dimes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Elmore finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes Friday during the G League Stockton Kings' 105-104 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Elmore posted a strong all-around line in the victory, leading his team in rebounds while shooting with efficiency. This was a nice bounce-back performance from the 29-year-old, who was held to just two points in 23 minutes Wednesday, also against the Blue.

Jon Elmore
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now