Jon Elmore News: Dishes out seven dimes

Elmore finished with 16 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 34 minutes Friday during the G League Stockton Kings' 105-104 win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Elmore posted a strong all-around line in the victory, leading his team in rebounds while shooting with efficiency. This was a nice bounce-back performance from the 29-year-old, who was held to just two points in 23 minutes Wednesday, also against the Blue.