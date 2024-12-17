Jon Elmore News: Efficient off bench

Elmore recorded 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one steal in 20 minutes during Monday's 117-104 win over the Valley Suns.

Elmore joined Drew Timme in scoring double-digit points off Stockton's bench Monday. However, Elmore is struggling from the field this season, converting just 35.0 percent of his 7.7 field-goal attempts per contest.