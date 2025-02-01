Fantasy Basketball
Jon Elmore headshot

Jon Elmore News: Gets hot from downtown

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Elmore registered 21 points (6-10 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Friday during the G League Stockton Kings' 117-107 win over the Windy City Bulls.

Elmore played the lowest number of minutes amongst starters but it didn't prevent him from producing across the board. He led Stockton in scoring by burying a team-high five triples, marking his best offensive outburst since his 24-point performance Jan. 6 against Rip City. Elmore is averaging 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals through 16 regular-season appearances.

