Jon Elmore News: Logs seven assists in finals loss

Elmore finished with six points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, three steals and two rebounds over 35 minutes in Friday's 119-104 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Elmore struggled to find consistency at the end of the campaign, as he shot below 50.0 percent from the field in all but one of his last 10 games played. The guard had previously been successful as a facilitator and defensive contributor, leading his squad with an average of 1.4 steals and ranking second with 5.9 assists per game during the regular season.