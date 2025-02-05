Jon Elmore News: Mixed outing in win

Elmore contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 104-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.

Elmore lacked scoring production, but his defensive work led to a decent variety of stats during Tuesday's clash. Considering his last eight starts, the guard is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.