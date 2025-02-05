Jon Elmore News: Mixed outing in win
Elmore contributed 11 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block over 32 minutes in Tuesday's 104-99 G League win over the Mexico City Capitanes.
Elmore lacked scoring production, but his defensive work led to a decent variety of stats during Tuesday's clash. Considering his last eight starts, the guard is averaging 11.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 steals per game.
Jon Elmore
Free Agent
