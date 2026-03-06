Jon Elmore News: Posts six triples versus Birmingham

Elmore supplied 29 points (9-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals during 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Elmore benefited from meaningful playing time to rack up stats around the court during the win, while the six three-pointers represented a season-high mark for him. It was his 10th consecutive start, and he produced over 28 points for the second time in that period.