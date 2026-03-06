Jon Elmore News: Posts six triples versus Birmingham
Elmore supplied 29 points (9-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals during 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Elmore benefited from meaningful playing time to rack up stats around the court during the win, while the six three-pointers represented a season-high mark for him. It was his 10th consecutive start, and he produced over 28 points for the second time in that period.
Jon Elmore
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now