Jon Elmore headshot

Jon Elmore News: Posts six triples versus Birmingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Elmore supplied 29 points (9-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals during 41 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Elmore benefited from meaningful playing time to rack up stats around the court during the win, while the six three-pointers represented a season-high mark for him. It was his 10th consecutive start, and he produced over 28 points for the second time in that period.

Jon Elmore
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now