Jon Elmore News: Records 13 dimes in G League

Elmore finished with five points (2-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt), five rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks in 35 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 121-103 win over Santa Cruz.

Elmore was unable to find his shooting touch, but he made up for it by turning in a strong final line. He's now dished out double-digit assists five times in 33 regular-season appearances.