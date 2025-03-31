Jon Elmore News: Solid two-way effort in victory

Elmore logged 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 30 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

It was an efficient shooting performance from the field by Elmore, who also fell just one swipe short of the team lead Saturday. The 29-year-old has started 10 consecutive games, during which he's averaged 12.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes.