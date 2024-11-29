Jon Elmore News: Swats two shots

Elmore totaled six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists and two blocks over 31 minutes Wednesday during the G League Stockton Kings' 136-113 loss to the Valley Suns.

Elmore wasn't much of a factor as a scorer, but he ended the day tied for the team lead in assists and paced his squad with a pair of blocks. Wednesday marked the first time had hadn't scored in double digits since Nov. 13, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him get back on track soon.