Jonas Aidoo News: Logs 14 rebounds in G League finals

Aidoo contributed two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 111-107 G League win over the Stockton Kings.

Aidoo stood out for his game-high tally of boards thanks to a superb effort in both offensive and defensive rebounds Wednesday. He also generated multiple blocks for the fourth consecutive time. Having moved to a starting role at the very end of the season, the center is second and first on the squad with averages of 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game, respectively, during the playoffs.