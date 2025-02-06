Jonas Valanciunas News: Available to play
Valanciunas (recently traded) is available for Thursday's game against Portland, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
The Kings acquired Valanciunas from the Wizards on Wednesday and the trade has been finalized with the NBA. He'll likely operate as the backup center behind Domantas Sabonis, so it will be hard for him to produce reliable fantasy value outside of deeper formats.
