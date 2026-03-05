Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Coming off bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Valanciunas is not in the Nuggets' starting lineup against the Lakers on Friday, Trevor Lane of LakersNation.com reports.

Valanciunas was in the Nuggets' starting five in Monday's 128-125 win over the Jazz, when he finished with 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes. He'll revert to a bench role for Thursday's contest while Zeke Nnaji starts alongside Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Julian Strawther and Nikola Jokic.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
