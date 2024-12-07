Jonas Valanciunas News: Dominates in paint Saturday

Valanciunas chipped in 20 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and five blocks across 32 minutes during Saturday's 122-113 win over the Nuggets.

It was a season-best effort by Valanciunas, who registered a season-high five blocks and his first 20-point, 10-rebound double-double of the season while starting at center for the absent Alex Sarr (back) on Saturday. Valanciunas' excellent showing down low may have been overshadowed by Nikola Jokic's career-high 56 points for the Nuggets on the other side, but fantasy managers should be pleased with the former's box score despite his five turnovers. Valanciunas has now made five starts for the Wizards, averaging 14.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 25.4 minutes per contest while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor as a starter. The veteran big man should play a more pronounced role once again if Sarr remains out Sunday, albeit in a tough matchup with a Grizzlies squad that ranks seventh in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (108.6).