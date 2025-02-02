Jonas Valanciunas News: Double-double in Saturday's win

Valanciunas produced 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

Making his third straight start in place of Alex Sarr (ankle), Valanciunas came through with his 13th double-double of the season after managing just 11 points and 14 boards total in the first two games Sarr sat out. The 30 minutes represented the veteran center's highest workload since Dec. 7, and if Valanciunas is on the trade block as has been rumored, he's showing contenders he can still make a contribution.