Jonas Valanciunas News: Double-double in Tuesday's start

Valanciunas recorded 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one block and one steal in 19 minutes during Tuesday's 118-87 loss to Cleveland.

Injuries in the Wizards' frontcourt have allowed the team to take a look at Valanciunas and Alex Sarr in the starting lineup together, and the veteran center responded by producing his fifth double-double of the season Tuesday as he made his second straight start. Four of them have come in the last 10 games, and over that stretch Valanciunas is averaging 11.8 points, 8.2 boards, 1.7 assists and 0.8 blocks in 19.4 minutes a contest while shooting 56.8 percent from the floor.