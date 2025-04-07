Jonas Valanciunas News: Double-doubles in win

Valanciunas produced 10 points (2-5 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 13 minutes during Monday's 127-117 victory over the Pistons.

Valanciunas needed just 13 minutes to record his first double-double in his past 11 games. Outside of a brief period when Domantas Sabonis was sidelined due to injury, it's been a modest stretch of games for Valanciunas. Since being acquired from the Wizards prior to the trade deadline, he has served primarily as the backup center, typically playing minutes in the low teens.