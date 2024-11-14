Jonas Valanciunas News: Double-doubles off bench

Valanciunas had 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 139-130 loss to the Spurs.

Valanciunas fracked up just his second double-double of the season, logging in excess of 20 minutes for the first time in the past three games. It's been an underwhelming start to his career in Washington, with rumors already swirling regarding his long-term future. As long as he is pushing 20 minutes per night, he should continue to be a nightly double-double threat.