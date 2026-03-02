Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Drawing rare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Valanciunas is starting Monday's game against the Jazz.

Valanciunas will draw his first start since Jan. 29 due to the absences of Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Spencer Jones (shoulder). Valanciunas is averaging 15.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in his previous four starts.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
