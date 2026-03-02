Jonas Valanciunas News: Drawing rare start
Valanciunas is starting Monday's game against the Jazz.
Valanciunas will draw his first start since Jan. 29 due to the absences of Cameron Johnson (ankle) and Spencer Jones (shoulder). Valanciunas is averaging 15.3 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in his previous four starts.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 723 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3031 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2932 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2932 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, January 2734 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More