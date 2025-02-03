Jonas Valanciunas News: Hauls in 17 boards vs. Charlotte

Valanciunas logged 14 points (6-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 17 rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Monday's 124-114 win over the Hornets.

Valanciunas grabbed a season-high 17 rebounds Monday, eight of which came on the offensive glass, en route to his second-straight double-double and 14th of the regular season. Alex Sarr continues to rehab his way back from a left ankle sprain, and Valanciunas will remain as Washington's starting center for as long as the No. 2 overall pick is sidelined. Valanciunas and the Wizards will wrap up their quick two-game road trip Wednesday against Brooklyn.