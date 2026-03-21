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Jonas Valanciunas News: Left out of rotation Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Valanciunas (coach's decision) went unused off the bench in Friday's 121-115 win over the Raptors.

Heading into Friday, Valanciunas' spot in the Denver rotation appeared to be tenuous, as the veteran center had logged seven minutes or fewer in five of the Nuggets' previous seven contests. With Friday's contest proving to be tightly contested throughout, Nuggets head coach David Adelman finally pulled the plug on Valanciunas, who was handed his first DNP-CD of the season. Valanciunas' odds of re-emerging in the rotation will only grow dimmer moving forward, as the imminent return of Peyton Watson (hamstring) could result in Aaron Gordon logging more minutes as a small-ball center whenever starter Nikola Jokic is off the court.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
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