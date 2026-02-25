Jonas Valanciunas News: Limited role continues
Valanciunas amassed 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and one block in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 103-84 victory over the Celtics.
Valanciunas continues to log around 12 minutes per night on a consistent basis, having hit that very mark in four straight games. With Nikola Jokic back steering the ship, Valanciunas is merely a backup now, averaging 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds during that four-game span.
