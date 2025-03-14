Jonas Valanciunas News: Limited run in loss Thursday

Valanciunas closed with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 14 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to Golden State.

The big man struggled on the offensive end while receiving the starting nod for the sixth consecutive contest due to Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) being sidelined. During that six-game span, Valanciunas has averaged 12.0 points, 12.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 blocks across 26.7 minutes per contest. However, the 32-year-old played only 14 minutes Thursday, as Trey Lyles (22 minutes) received a slight uptick in playing time in the second unit.