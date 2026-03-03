Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Logs 13 points in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Valanciunas logged 13 points (4-6 FG, 5-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal over 17 minutes during Monday's 128-125 victory over the Jazz.

Valanciunas played in unfamiliar territory Monday night, as he ran with the first unit at the four alongside Nikola Jokic. Valanciunas lacks the floor-stretching ability of other big men who can roam beyond the baseline, but the Nuggets made the call given numerous injuries throughout the roster. Putting Valanciunas and Jokic together can make sense down the stretch to give Denver a size advantage up front, so there could be repeat appearances of this scheme until Aaron Gordon (hamstring) and Peyton Watson (hamstring) can return to action.

