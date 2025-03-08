Jonas Valanciunas News: Logs 15/12 double-double
Valanciunas accumulated 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 27 minutes during Friday's 127-109 win over San Antonio.
The Kings have managed to go 2-1 without Domantas Sabonis (hamstring), due in large part to Valanciunas' solid play under the basket. He's logged three double-doubles over the past four games and should be added in all fantasy formats while Sabonis is sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now