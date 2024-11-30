Jonas Valanciunas News: Moving to starting role Saturday

Valanciunas is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The Wizards will add size to their frontcourt to counter the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, so Valanciunas will start at center and Alex Sarr will get the nod at power forward. Valanciunas is averaging 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.