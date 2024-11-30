Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Moving to starting role Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Valanciunas is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Varun Shankar of The Washington Post reports.

The Wizards will add size to their frontcourt to counter the duo of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez, so Valanciunas will start at center and Alex Sarr will get the nod at power forward. Valanciunas is averaging 11.0 points and 7.6 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now