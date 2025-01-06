Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Muted performance in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 11:30am

Valanciunas supplied six points (3-5 FG), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 loss to the Pelicans.

Alexandre Sarr had one of his best games of the season, and it's clear the Wizards will be prioritizing his development going forward. Valanciunas has been very productive in the minutes he's been getting this season, but a potential trade could be good for his fantasy upside.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
