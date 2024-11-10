Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Not starting Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Valanciunas won't start Sunday's game against the Magic.

Valanciunas made a spot start Friday against the Grizzlies but was benched to start the second half in favor of Kyshawn George, who's back in the starting lineup versus Orlando. In six appearances off the bench this season, Valanciunas has averaged 14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
