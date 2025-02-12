Jonas Valanciunas News: Only 15 minutes in win

Valanciunas closed with five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 119-111 win over the Pelicans.

Valanciunas, while providing the Kings with a reliable backup center, continues to play limited minutes off the bench. Domantas Sabonis is one of the more durable players in the league, meaning Valanciunas is going to find it hard to play more than 15 minutes per game moving forward.