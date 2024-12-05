Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Out of starting five Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Valanciunas will come off the bench in Thursday's matchup against Dallas.

The Wizards will take a look at Marvin Bagley starting alongside Alex Sarr in the frontcourt, pushing Valanciunas to the bench. The veteran big man started in the Wizards' last two outings, during which he averaged 14.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks while shooting 61.1 percent from the field across 25.0 minutes per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas
Washington Wizards
