Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Posts double-double in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Valanciunas provided 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 123-119 win over the Cavaliers.

Valanciunas made his way back into the first unit in the absence of Domantas Sabonis (ankle), pacing the team in rebounds while posting a double-double. With Sabonis slated to miss the next few games, fantasy managers should make sure Valanciunas isn't floating around waiver wires. The veteran big man has now started seven games for the Kings, averaging 12.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals in 26.4 minutes as a member of the first unit.

