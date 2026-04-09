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Jonas Valanciunas News: Scores efficient 14 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Valanciunas racked up 14 points (6-6 FG, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two blocks in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 136-119 win over the Grizzlies.

It was an incredibly efficient outing by Valanciunas, who has managed to total 48 points in just 42 minutes covering his past four appearances. The veteran center still hasn't logged at least 15 minutes since the March 17 win over the 76ers, and Aaron Gordon has effectively taken most of the backup center minutes while also serving as Denver's starting power forward.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
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