Jonas Valanciunas News: Sees four minutes
Valanciunas posted two points (1-3 FG) and two rebounds over four minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Valanciunas was essentially a non-factor in this playoff series with 6.3 minutes per night across four contests. He played a minimal role in the regular season as well, averaging 13.4 minutes per night across 65 contests with 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
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