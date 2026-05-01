Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Sees four minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 11:06am

Valanciunas posted two points (1-3 FG) and two rebounds over four minutes during Thursday's 110-98 loss to Minnesota in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Valanciunas was essentially a non-factor in this playoff series with 6.3 minutes per night across four contests. He played a minimal role in the regular season as well, averaging 13.4 minutes per night across 65 contests with 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 10
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
21 days ago
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
NBA
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?
Author Image
RotoWire Staff
32 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 7
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
83 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 30
Author Image
Dan Bruno
91 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
92 days ago