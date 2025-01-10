Jonas Valanciunas News: Shifts back to bench

Valanciunas will come off the bench Friday against the Bulls.

After starting against the 76ers in place of rookie Alexandre Sarr (illness), Valanciunas will come off the bench Friday against Chicago. The veteran big man had a rough outing as a starter, committing eight turnovers in the loss to Philadelphia. He's averaging 11.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, shooting 55.3 percent from the floor and 20 percent from beyond the arc.