Jonas Valanciunas

Jonas Valanciunas News: Shifts to bench against Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Valanciunas is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game the Suns.

With Domantas Sabonis returning from a hamstring strain Friday, it's not surprising to see Valanciunas shift back to the second unit. Over nine outings off the bench since joining the Kings, the veteran big man has averaged 8.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.8 blocks in 16.0 minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas
Sacramento Kings

