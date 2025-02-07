Jonas Valanciunas News: Small role in Sactown debut

Valanciunas ended Thursday's 108-102 loss to the Trail Blazers with six points (2-8 FG, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes off the bench.

The veteran center was acquired from the Wizards on Wednesday and wasted little time in making his Kings debut. Valanciunas provided solid per-minute production from the second unit, but with Domantas Sabonis locked into the starting job, Valanciunas may have trouble seeing even the 20.5 minutes a game he'd been averaging for Washington since Christmas.