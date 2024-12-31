Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas News: Solid outing against Knicks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Valanciunas closed Monday's 126-106 loss to the Knicks with 22 points (10-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes.

Valanciunas helped the Wizards bounce back with a vengeance during Monday's win over New York. The veteran center continues to be a force for the Wizards off the bench, as he's scored 14 or more points and grabbed eight rebounds or more in three straight games.

