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Jonas Valanciunas News: Starting against Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Valanciunas will start in Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Justin Martinez of The Oklahomanreports.

With Nikola Jokic (wrist) sitting out, Valanciunas will start for the first time since the 128-125 win over the Jazz on March 2. In five starts during the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old has averaged 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals across 23.6 minutes.

Jonas Valanciunas
Denver Nuggets
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