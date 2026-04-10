Jonas Valanciunas News: Starting against Oklahoma City
Valanciunas will start in Friday's game against Oklahoma City, Justin Martinez of The Oklahomanreports.
With Nikola Jokic (wrist) sitting out, Valanciunas will start for the first time since the 128-125 win over the Jazz on March 2. In five starts during the 2025-26 campaign, the 33-year-old has averaged 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.6 steals across 23.6 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Expansion Draft Team Exposure Index: Which Franchises Have the Most to Lose in 2028?11 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 762 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 3070 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2971 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, January 2971 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jonas Valanciunas See More